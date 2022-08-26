Home Health Centaurus, the new Covid variant, will be dominant from September
Centaurus, the new Covid variant, will be dominant from September

Autumn opens its doors to Centaurus. The all-new Covid Omicron variant, which bears the BA.2.75 acronym, threatens to massively advance in Europe. And in September, according to forecasts, it should forcefully enter the life of Italians. Centaurus is scary because it is fast. It is so rapid in infecting that, it is believed, it becomes prevalent in a few weeks, ousting Omicron 5, which today still occupies the first position in the ranking of national infections.

