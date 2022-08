d’Amico International Shipping, through its operational subsidiary d’Amico Tankers DAC, acquired 100% control of Glenda International Shipping dac through the redemption of the shares held by Topley Corporation, part of the Glencore Group, in the JV, for a consideration of US $ 27.4 million. Prior to the transaction in question, Topley owned a 50% stake in Glenda International Shipping.