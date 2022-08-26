Home World Challenge on TV: Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz
World

Challenge on TV: Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz

by admin
Challenge on TV: Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in a legal quiz

NEW YORK – No one in recent years could say that he had put in difficulty Hillary Clinton, the eternal first-class of American politics. He didn’t even succeed Donald Trump in 2016, and not even the predatory conductors of the Fox, nobody. Then came the documentary ‘Gutsy’ that the former first lady conducts with her daughter, Chelsea. And Hillary, 74, was outclassed by reality TV queen, the billionaire Kim KardashianCalifornian, 41, six piercings, three marriages, a passion for bees, $ 800 cosmetics and leather jackets, but in this case the woman who brought Clinton to school in a subject where the former presidential candidate and an icon of the Democrats would be …

See also  Cuba, the battle for freedom of expression by Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara: in hospital for hunger strike. Artists rise up

You may also like

Former British ambassador to Myanmar arrested with her...

Latest News: For the first time, the connection...

Usa, in Missouri corporal punishment returns to school

Between Macron and Algeria, a long and unpleasant...

פי ĸ’ΪΪ–

Ukraine, latest news. Zaporizhzhia, fear of a brief...

Use, on Google, the map of clinics and...

Aren’t the population crises in China and Japan...

The dancing video of the Finnish female prime...

White House Issues Executive Order to Accelerate Chip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy