From one record to another. After last February’s highest ever jackpot, the Superenalotto returns to set another record, that of the first win with a ticket played online. The 6 won in today’s draw, in fact, comes from a ‘virtual’ bet of 2 euros, which yields the winner 73.8 million. Mind-boggling numbers that have nothing to do, however, with the 371 million euros assigned on 16 February to 90 lucky owners of a share in the ‘dream’ system.

The sestina that gave away the online win was 4, 15, 26, 27, 72, 82 with Jolly 89 and Superstar 12. Lucky numbers that awarded a millionaire jackpot, even if it doesn’t even fall into the top 10 of the biggest jackpots in history of the Superenalotto. At the top of the list are the 371.1 million won in February, a jackpot that arrived after an absence of almost two years. In fact, the winning sestina had been missing since 22 May 2021 when the Marche village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, celebrated, where 156 million euros were won. The previous record belonged to Lodi, with the 209 million won in 2019.

In its 25 years of life, Superenalotto has distributed a total of 126 jackpots (including tonight’s one), becoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century. In the first 5 wins, in three cases the sestina of dreams was made with a single 2 or 3 euro card. Among the most awarded regions, Campania is in first place with 18 wins, followed by Lazio with 16 and Emilia Romagna with 13. Puglia is just off the podium with 10 wins, then Tuscany and Veneto with 9. Instead, there are three regions where a 6 is never made: Valle d’Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige and Molise. Among the cities, Rome is the one in which the most jackpots have been made, as many as 10, for a total of over 132 million. Sassari follows, with 5 jackpots worth a total of 111 million euros, while another 111 million euros were hit in Naples, with 4 jackpots hit. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, prizes worth over 5 billion euros have been distributed. The winners will have 90 days to be able to collect their winnings, while the payment will be credited on the 91st day from the publication of the Official Bulletin