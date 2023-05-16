Berlin – The government commission for modern and needs-based hospital care has presented comprehensive proposals for emergency care. This includes proposals for integrated emergency centers for children and adolescents (KINZ) in clinics for children and adolescents and hospitals with a pediatric department. The core criteria seem to be a KV emergency service practice with opening hours that have yet to be defined, a common counter and a specialist department for pediatric and adolescent medicine with at least the basic emergency level for children. At the upcoming HealthCareWissen conference, we will report on one of the first ZNAs for children at the varisano Klinikum Frankfurt Höchst, their first experiences and the pitfalls.

In addition to the current reform debate, the role of care and the financing of the ZNA are also the focus of the conference.

Other topics of this HealthCareWissen conference are:

INZ, telemedicine, nursing emergency care close to home – current status of the reform of emergency care

Initial assessment, telemedicine & Co. – Concepts for managing acute and emergency patients

ZNA management facing new challenges

MDK exams of the ZNA

ZNA – Challenges and solutions for the nursing management

MDK exams of the ZNA ZNA – Challenges and solutions for the nursing management Revenue security under new framework conditions: balancing act between BSG case law, KV policy and structural requirements

HealthCareWissen conferences offer a neutral platform for discussing current developments with colleagues and exchanging experiences.

Speakers from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and from various clinics report on their experiences and are available to answer questions.

More information and registration