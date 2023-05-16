the Xbox Games Showcase will not be limited to the games of the next 12 months

Last year, during theXbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June, Microsoft launched a new policy of only showing games that would be released in the next 12 months, which later backfired due to the postponement beyond June 2023 of Starfield and, in all probability, also of Forza Motorsport.

So it seems that for the new Xbox Games Showcase June 11thMicrosoft has decided to change policy: according to the well-informed reporter Jesus Cordenthe house of Redmond he abandoned this approach and in the new event it will not be limited only to games arriving by June 2024, showing us also securities expected in subsequent periods.

Obviously we hope that, in any case, at least some target/trial periods will be offered for the games shown, with the awareness that postponements can always happen but without leaving us without at least approximate indications of when we will be able to play the titles present at the showcase. We’ll find out in less than a month!