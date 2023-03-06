Berlin – In the reform year 2023, action by the federal government on health policy is required. ersatzkasse magazine. shows how the further development of structures towards high-quality, cross-sectoral health care can succeed. The hospital reform that has already been initiated is high on the agenda. also dr Heidemarie Haeske-Seeberg, member of the government commission, emphasizes in an interview with ersatzkasse magazine. the necessity of such a reform and calls for: “In the development and implementation of the reform, all other players in the health care system must be included in addition to the federal states.” In addition, quality should have a higher priority. In addition, the financial stabilization of the statutory health insurance (GKV) and an overall concept for care are essential. With regard to psychotherapeutic care, the substitute health insurance funds have formulated specific demands. They see room for improvement in areas such as waiting times, accessibility and appointment scheduling.

Bottlenecks in the supply of medicines: Do not restrict discount agreements

The restriction of discount contracts and fixed amounts planned by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) in order to eliminate supply bottlenecks for medicines is not the right way, like ersatzkasse magazine. clarified. Because it is precisely discount agreements that create the necessary plannability, which is indispensable in the system for reliable and needs-based supply.

Social election 2023: self-government is re-established

Better care for terminally ill people

DAK analysis: sick leave reaches a record high

