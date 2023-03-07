Home Health Champions, Europe begins to discover its eight queens
Health

Champions, Europe begins to discover its eight queens

by admin
EIGHTH CHAMPIONS

 Il Chelsea a Londra prova a ribaltare lo 0-1 di Dortmund, il Benfica è quasi ai quarti dopo il 2-0 di Bruges dell'andata


Overturning the 1-0 defeat of the first leg to fly to the quarter-finals of Champions League, raise his head after a very difficult period and drive away the clouds that are gathering around his coach’s bench. Him tonight at Stamford Bridge the Chelsea Of Graham Potter hosts the Borussia Dortmund (live on Canale 5 and live streaming on sportmediaset.it and Mediaset Infinity) who has so far scored 10 victories in as many games in 2023. Moment of opposite form instead for the Blues, for which the knockout of the first leg was one of the 6 defeats remedied in the first two months of the new year against 4 draws and just one victory. The prediction seems even more directed in the other match of the evening, that of the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, where the Benfica hosts Cinderella Used strong 2-0 in the first leg.

After a great group stage Benfica, which they have since lost
Enzo Fernandez moved to Chelsea, he travels rapidly towards the quarter-finals, also because in 10 previous home games against Belgian sides in all competitions they have never lost (eight wins and two draws), winning all of the last six.

More balanced precedents instead for the other match, with Chelsea having won 6 in 8 home games against German teams and Dortmund having lost their last five Champions League away games against English teams after winning 2-1 at Arsenal in October 2013.

Injury problems for Potter, who loses
Thiago Silva and cannot replace him with the new signing Badiashile, not included in the Champions list. Instead, Mudryk is present, but he should start from the bench like Ziyech. Possible confirmation for Havertz, disqualified Mount. Out due to disqualification Ryerson among the yellow and blacks, who won’t be able to count on Adeyemi, decisive in the first leg. In his place Brandt and Reus are candidates to support Haller, while no revolutions are expected between the midfielder and the defense.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Cape; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Flying; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; John Felix, Havertz, Sterling. All. Potter

DORTMUND (4-3-3): Meyer; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Özcan; Brandt, Haller, Reus. All. Terzic

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Aursnes;Neres, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos.

CLUB BRUGES (4-3-3): Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Sowah, Nielsen, Vanaken; Buchanan, Jutgla, Lang.

