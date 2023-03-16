Home Health Champions League quarter-final draw: teams, schedule and where to see it on TV and streaming | Champions League
The last two matches on Wednesday close the round of 16 schedule Champions Leaguecon Napoli and Real Madrid completing the quarter-final draw. With the Azzurri going through to the round, Italy can count three teams among the best eight in Europe: Spalletti’s team in fact reaches theInter of Inzaghi who surpassed Porto and the Milan di Pioli who eliminated Tottenham.

NOW THE DRAW – There is therefore the possibility that an all-Italian derby could emerge from the ballot box in the quarter-finals. Everything will be decided with the draw at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland), scheduled for Friday 17 March starting at 12 (event broadcast free-to-air on Mediaset’s Canale 20, on Sky Sport and in streaming on Now).

THE TEAMS

Bayern Monaco (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Between (ITA)

Manchester City (ENG)
Milan (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)
Naples (ITA)

