Chancellor of University of Alicante Reiterates Start of Medicine Classes Despite Opposition

Title: University of Alicante Aligns with Court Ruling, Emphasizes Commitment to Medicine Classes

Subtitle: Chancellor Amparo Navarro responds to allegations of administrative irregularities

In light of recent demands made by the rector of Miguel Hernandez regarding the suspension of Medicine classes at the University of Alicante, Chancellor Amparo Navarro has reasserted that the entire process for these classes will commence as scheduled in September. Navarro has emphasized that the Superior Court of Justice of the Community has already ruled on the matter.

In an official press conference, Navarro declined to engage in a war of declarations, stating that she respects both the University of Alicante and Miguel Hernandez. She believes that involving the media would only serve as a spectacle and demonstrate a great irresponsibility. Instead, she focused on highlighting the court’s order, which confirmed that the authorization for the Medicine degree is fully executed, allowing the University of Alicante to proceed with its plans.

Navarro further emphasized that the pre-registration is currently open and that the Medicine degree will commence on September 7, alongside all other degrees at the University of Alicante. She asserted that the university has consistently obtained necessary accreditation and authorization throughout its entire history. There has never been a case where a degree was not re-accredited.

To reassure students and their families amidst the current controversy, Navarro underscored the University of Alicante’s commitment to providing quality theoretical and practical teachings. She highlighted the university’s well-equipped laboratories in the Faculty of Sciences, as well as the dedicated professors who will be teaching the first course. Navarro strongly denounced any undeserved attacks on the University of Alicante.

In conclusion, Navarro called upon the rector of Miguel Hernandez to act responsibly in her statements. The University of Alicante stands firm in its resolve to commence Medicine classes as planned and aims to maintain its reputation for academic excellence. Students can be assured that their education will not be compromised, and the university remains dedicated to offering a supportive and nurturing learning environment.

