With an Olympic place in their pocket, the young footballers of Ukraine are preparing for the semi-finals of the U21 Euro on Wednesday. On Sunday, they sensationally sent home perhaps the biggest favorites of the tournament, the French (3:1). “First of all, we congratulate Ukraine on the victory, we congratulate our defenders, we thank them!” said coach Ruslan Rotaň, apparently in connection with the ongoing Russian aggression in their homeland.

