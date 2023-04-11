Florence, April 10, 2023 – A day of celebration, of Departures, come back and the Florence-Pisa-Livorno back in the spotlight. Easter Monday to the sea yes, but with effects on the traffic devastating. Many have set off in the direction of Livorno and for the return to Florence there are those who still find themselves in the queue at 21.30.

On the automap.it website, traffic is congested between the Pontedera Ovest-Ponsacco and San Miniato Basso junctions in the direction of the Tuscan capital. While towards the sea the road is blocked due to an accident between Santa Croce sull’Arno and Montopoli Valdarno. In this regard, the mayor of San Miniato, Simone Giglioli, wrote on his Facebook page at 9.30 pm: “An accident has been reported in Fi Pi Li Montopoli in the direction of Pisa, with traffic blocked between the Ponte a Egola and Montopoli exits. Also there secondary road network, Tosco Romagnola will soon be saturated. For those who can, avoid moving or use other roads to move towards Pisa. Thanks for your cooperation, for real-time information I recommend the Fi Pi Li app”.

Another clash also occurred in the late afternoon of today 10 April, between Lavoria and San Miniato Basso, in the direction of Florence.

Long queues and immediately the wait becomes “viral”. On the Facebook profile “The damned of the FI-PI-LI” many have poured comments and requests for information on the viability. “Today a madhouse”, writes someone, while others hurry to ask for some information to arrive at their destination on time.

A difficult day for motorists and not only on the highway. Even those who found themselves on thethe A1 motorway had to deal with accidents and kilometric queuesespecially in the direction of Bologna.