Create conditions for outstanding talents to come to the fore

Baritone singer Pei Lei.

Mozart’s “Symphony Concerto in E-flat Major” ended gorgeously and romantically. Oboe player Lin Jingjing of the China Symphony Orchestra, Wu Dan, deputy chief clarinet of the orchestra, Wang Jin, bassoon player, and Liu Yijun, deputy principal French horn, looked at each other tacitly, standing at the end of the stage. Frontier greets the audience. The applause rang out. Lin Jingjing, who only joined the orchestra last year, was “excited, proud and grateful”, because in this concert, she was no longer a “hidden” musician in the band group, but was able to walk out of the seats and share with The three colleagues formed a woodwind quartet to showcase their talents. To build a display platform for more outstanding musicians is the original intention of the China Symphony Orchestra’s “Pride of the Country” series of performances.

The third concert of the “Proud Son of the Country” series was staged at the Beijing Concert Hall last Sunday. Under the leadership of chief conductor Li Xincao, the orchestra played another “Concerto Night” with the works of Mozart and Schwartner, in which, the soloists or soloists were all the outstanding members of the orchestra, not the famous ones. Soloist or vocalist. In addition to Lin Jingjing, Wu Dan, Wang Jin, and Liu Yijun, baritone singer Pei Lei, soprano singer Liang Yan, and orchestra percussionist Zhang Jinshuang all clearly left their names in the program that night. .

“There are many outstanding talents in the orchestra, and we really want to see them stand out.” Li Xincao said. Every musician who can sit in the seat of a first-line orchestra has experienced years of hard study and training, and their personal demeanor deserves to be seen by more audiences. Therefore, in the orchestra’s 2022 music season, the “Pride of the Country” series of performances that have been brewing for a long time will be officially unveiled. Musicians who have passed the strict assessment will be given the opportunity to perform concertos in public with the orchestra. The two concerts received a good response. In November last year, “The Proud Son of the Country” conducted its third selection, and the scope was further expanded from the symphony band to the choir, and the number of registrations of 50 people (groups) set a new record.

“The first two concerts of ‘The Proud Son of the Country’ had a great impact on me.” Lin Jingjing said. Seeing colleagues standing in the high-profile position in front of the stage, “I was thinking, if I have the opportunity, I will go there too.” From the registration to the final stage, nearly half a year, Lin Jingjing and three colleagues They have made quite sufficient preparations, and they have been running in with each other in uninterrupted rehearsals. They also specially invited a piano accompanist to familiarize themselves with the cooperation with the band in advance, “We cherish and appreciate the trust and support given by the orchestra along the way.”

“Through the selection and performance of ‘The Proud Son of the Country’, all of us, especially the audience, have the feeling that the quality of the performance and artistic quality of the CIIE has improved by leaps and bounds, which cannot be faked,” Li Xincao said. The yearning for the stage is an instinct hidden in the blood of musicians, and everyone’s enthusiasm was greatly ignited. Although the number of people who can finally stand out from the selection is limited, the fair and strict assessment process has brought the possibility of further self-breakthrough for each participant.

“The orchestra needs skilled and expressive musicians, and these musicians often emerge from the young team. The selection of the ‘Pride of the Country’ will become an important talent training mechanism for the orchestra and chorus.” Li Xincao revealed that in the future, the orchestra will Continue to determine the candidates for the “Pride of the Country” every year through screening and assessment. “We will always adhere to such a healthy competition mechanism, which everyone can hear and see.” (Reporter Gao Qian)