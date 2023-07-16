Chapingo Autonomous University Expands Educational Offer with Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics

Mexico City – The Chapingo Autonomous University (UACh) has announced its plans to expand its educational offerings by offering a new degree program in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. The program is set to begin in the 2024-2025 academic year and was approved by the University Council on July 8.

The Regional University Unit of Arid Zones, located in Bermejillo, Durango, will serve as the headquarters for this new program. Angel Garduño García, the rector of UACh, emphasized that the addition of this degree program is a significant step in preparing students and broadening their academic opportunities.

It is worth noting that Veterinary Medicine has a long history within UACh. The field of study was initially part of the old National College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, which was established by presidential decree on August 17, 1853. In 1862, the first four veterinarians graduated from what was then known as the National School.

However, the school was closed during the revolutionary period and reopened in 1916 as the independent National Veterinary School, separate from the Agriculture School. Subsequently, in 1929, it became part of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In the meantime, the National School of Agriculture resumed its activities in 1924 at the Ex Hacienda de Chapingo. It was not until 1974 that the Chapingo Autonomous University was officially established by decree of the Congress.

With the recent approval by the University Council, UACh is reviving its longstanding tradition of offering a degree in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. Rector Garduño García expressed his excitement, stating that the institution is “bringing it back home” by reintroducing this career.

The addition of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics to UACh’s educational repertoire will provide aspiring students with a unique opportunity to delve into a field with historical significance and relevance in Mexico’s agricultural and veterinary sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

