Police seized two vehicles with false license plates and markings

In two events presented in the Huilense capital, two vehicles were seized and one person was arrested.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to obtain positive results in the fight against crime. In the last hours, they carried out different control and prevention plans, which allowed the capture of a man and the seizure of vehicles for the crime of False Trademark.

In the first incident, the uniformed members of the Bank Reaction Group of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, located in the La Orquídea neighborhood, Calle 20 with Carrera 37, managed to recover a vehicle and capture an individual. The subject was mobilizing in a black Mazda CX5 vehicle, whose identification plates presented inconsistencies, presumably false.

Both the captured man and the vehicle were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of Falsified Trademark, and it is expected that in the next few hours a judge will define their legal situation.

In another event that occurred in the Tenerife neighborhood, Calle 21 with Carrera 12, automotive technicians from the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) of the Police in Neiva managed to seize a gray Mazda car. During the inspection of the vehicle, the uniformed officers identified inconsistencies in the identification systems, including an alleged false license plate. Consequently, the car was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of False Trademark.

“We invite the public to come to the SIJIN facilities at the time of making a purchase or sale of a vehicle so that expert personnel can verify its originality, legality and provenance by verifying their security systems. identification, this will prevent you from being immersed in criminal behavior of False Branding, which according to the penal code, as it is a motorized medium, establishes a penalty between sixty-four (64) to one hundred and forty-four (144) months imprisonment and a fine of one point thirty-three (1.33) to thirty (30) current legal monthly minimum wages,” said Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police.