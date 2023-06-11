Cherries, how to remove pesticides before eating them

The cherries, sweet and juicy, they are a real summer treat. But here’s a shocking revelation: These little fruits are often brimming with pesticides! Don’t let that get you down, because there’s a solution: learn how to wash them properly eliminate most of the harmful substances present on their surface. So even if you can’t find them organic, don’t worry! In this article we will reveal all the tricks to get rid of what is not naturally perfect.

When it comes to cherries, the washing with plain water can be a good starting point for removing pesticide residues. But be careful, because not all harmful substances will be driven away so easily! Instead, it is necessary to act with more effective methods. Luckily, we’re here to show you how to do it. No matter how tough the pesticides are, with our advice you’ll be able to enjoy your cherries without worry! By the way, did you know that, in addition to being tasty, cherries can also be particularly expensive?

We all care about our health, and nothing is more important than what we eat. That’s why we want to share with you all the secrets for remove pesticides from cherries. With a combination of natural methods and some home tricks, you can enjoy these fruits with the confidence of knowing that you are free from unwanted substances.

So, let’s get to work and find out how to free our cherries from everything that doesn’t belong in a perfect summer picnic!

The method for removing pesticides from cherries: vinegar and water

The waxy chemical coating often found on cherries it is the one that absorbs most of the pesticides. It may seem difficult to eliminatebut we have a trick that will surprise you!

Get ready to soak the fruit in a simple but effective solution: water and vinegar. Fill a large bowl with fresh water and add a generous cup of white vinegar. Next, dip the cherries into the solution and let them soak for about 15 minutes.

This time will allow the vinegar to dissolve and remove the chemical coating. After the soaking time, drain the cherries and rinse them with plenty of clean water. Now you can enjoy them without worries!

Alternative method: water and baking soda

If, on the other hand, you are looking for an alternative to the vinegar method, baking soda could be the answer you were looking for.

Prepare a solution with one teaspoon of baking soda for every liter of water. Take a relaxing bath for your cherries, letting them soak for about 15 minutes. During this time, baking soda will help remove pesticide residues present on the surface.

Once the soaking time is over, drain the cherries and rinse them thoroughly with fresh water. Now they will be ready to be enjoyed naturally!

With these two simple but effective methods, you can say goodbye to chemical residue on your cherries. Both vinegar and baking soda are cheap and easily available solutions that will allow you to enjoy these delicious fruits without any regrets. Take care of your health and follow our advice for a worry-free taste experience!