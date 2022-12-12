The many questions from followers regarding the patch on Chiara Ferragni’s arm have been resolved. In fact, the influencer replied by explaining that she had had to remove a mole at risk of melanoma. Let’s talk about prevention and its importance.

The digital influencer and entrepreneur Clare Ferragni has decided, once again, to exploit its immense audience (we are talking, in fact, about 28 million followers on Instagram alone), to shed light on the importance, never emphasized enough, of prevention as regards skin diseases and, more particularly, as regards i melanomas. In fact, the entrepreneur has revealed to her fans that the bandaid wearing on the arm is the consequence of removal of a molewhich took place following a preventive examination to which Ferragni undergoes cyclically, given his “familiarity” with melanomas.

The response video on TikTok

“Hello guys!”: begins like this, with the usual greeting and signature of Clare Ferragnithe video on TikTok of her in which the famous fashion influencer explains to her fans what the plaster on her arm is for. “I’ve seen everyone talk about the bandaid which I have had on my arm for about two weeks, since I got the result I can tell you about it now. Once a year I visit my moles because, unfortunately, I am familiar with moles melanomasso I check them very often.” Melanoma is a type of cancer very aggressive malignant, which can be traced and recognized on the skin also, precisely, through the shape, color and changes of moles over time.

The influencer’s words on his patch

“Compared to six months ago,” he continues Clare Ferragniexplaining the result of his last check-up, “there was a slightly changed color mole, so as a precaution it was better to remove it. Now the histological has arrived and everything is okay. It was a changed mole so it had to be removed, because it could transform over time into a melanomawhich is one of tumors worst to have, among the most dangerous; most of the time you don’t even realize you have it until it’s too late. Always check your moles because they are among the worst tumors yes, but also the easiest to find and keep under control”. A particularly heartfelt invitation to Clare Ferragnialso (perhaps), for the recent experiences lived by some of the people closest to her.

Not only Chiara, but also Valentina Ferragni

Both husband and singer Federico Luciain arte Fedezthat the sister Valentina Ferragniin fact, they have recently had to deal with health problems: even in their cases, prevention has proved to be of essential importance. The younger sister of the Ferragnis was operated on for a womenwhich is a short form of cancer malignant, discovered due to a growth on the forehead, i.e. a carcinoma, initially from the girl confused by a pimple. At the time of the surgery she underwent to remove the basal cell carcinoma, too Valentina Ferragni had made a warm suggestion to his followers: “There is no need to say it, I was very worried about the problem, about the operation (fortunately it was the first in my life), about the scar on my forehead but the most important thing is the health. Therefore don’t hesitate to go to the doctor if you feel that something is changing, if your skin has a problem, if you don’t feel well… health is the most important thing of all. And remember, every scar it’s a battle we’ve won.”

The importance of prevention

According to the Italian Association of Cancer Registries, l’AIRTUM, 7,300 men and 6,700 women are diagnosed with melanoma skin each year. To help people not to panic when observing their moles in search of some form of change, the acronym takes care of it ABCDE, very useful to keep in mind when we do self-assessment (which, let’s remember, however, cannot replace an accurate medical examination). On the website of AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research Let’s read the meaning of the acronym mentioned:

A come Asymmetry in shape (a melanoma is more irregular than a benign mole);

come in shape (a melanoma is more irregular than a benign mole); B come Borders irregular and indistinct;

come irregular and indistinct; C come Color variable (i.e. with different shades within the mole itself);

come variable (i.e. with different shades within the mole itself); D come Dimensions increasing, both in width and in thickness;

come increasing, both in width and in thickness; E come Evolution of the mole which, in a rather short time, shows changes in appearance.



In addition to periodic self-examination of the skin, it will be at the dermatologistfollowing a check with mole mapping, to be able to certify any health problems in time.