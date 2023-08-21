Chicken, why should you immediately look for white streaks in the meat I This is a very bad sign

Chicken Breast – Photo: laterradelgusto

White streaks in chicken meat? Be very careful because maybe you shouldn’t consume it. A terrible discovery.

The meat falls fully within the food pyramid which indicates the amount of food to be consumed during the week based on the indications of the Mediterranean diet. We are well aware that our way of eating seems to be the most correct in terms of nutrition.

It is generally recommended to consume 600 grams of meat within the weekchoosing between red meat and white meat. Certainly chicken meat is the most used in Italian families. Source of nourishment, it is versatile and economical compared to beef.

Moms easily introduce her to babies from weaning age to older. We are sure that there are many mothers who prepare tasty cutlets and Nuggets for their little ones, to convince them to eat meat. But also for adults, chicken meat offers many preparation possibilities.

Recently, however, the spotlight has turned on a problem, that of massive poultry farming. Too many animals, in confined spaces and in conditions that do not allow them to grow at their best. All this affects the quality of the meat.

Why consume chicken meat

Chicken meat is also commonly referred to as White meat. It belongs to the same large family as rabbit, pork, veal and lamb. It differs from red meat because it has a lower iron content, but also a lower amount of fat and this allows a higher weekly consumption.

This does not mean that meat cannot also be a good source of iron, in fact it seems that in 100 g of chicken there are about 3 mg. Chicken meat is recommended for those who follow low-calorie diets, able to lower the cholesterol level and is very easy to chew and digest. Rich in vitamin B and mineral salts.

Chicken – Photo: laterradelgusto.it

Be careful with the meat you choose

Chicken meat is distinguished by its own be tender and almost completely fat-free. Sometimes, however, white streaks are noticed on it, which should launch a sort of alarm. Indeed those streaks are a clear sign of massive breeding of animals that does not allow their meat to present itself at its best.

Therefore, particular attention must be paid at the time of purchase. The meat that has white streaks it is not tender and it is not even able to absorb the margins in the best way to flavor it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

