I ceci they are a panacea for the salute of the overs. Rich in fiber and other nutrients, they are well suited to any type of diet. They can be eaten up to 2-3 times a week, both for lunch and dinner, as they have no particular contraindications and represent an important energy resource for the body.

What are chickpeas and what are their nutritional properties

I ceci they are nothing but the seeds of the cicer arietinum, a herbaceous plant belonging to the leguminosae family (Fabaceae, the nomenclature). In Italy they are grown mainly in Umbria, Tuscany and Lazio and are not seasonal. This means they are available all year round as they adapt to even the most adverse weather conditions.

From a nutritional point of view, chickpeas are very rich in nutrients, including fibers (both soluble and insoluble). They are composed of approximately 59% carbohydrates, 23% proteins and the remaining 18% lipids. A 100 gram portion of dried chickpeas, boiled in water and without adding salt, provides about 120 calories. Additionally, they contain modest amounts of mineral salts and vitamins such as:

sodium;

potassium;

ferro;

soccer;

phosphorus;

magnesium;

zinc;

copper;

selenium;

thiamine;

riboflavin;

niacin;

vitamins A, C and E.

Finally there is also a small amount of folic acid: a cardioprotective and antianemic substance, essential for the synthesis of red blood cells.

The benefits of chickpeas for the over

In addition to being a food rich in nutrients and with a high satiety index, chickpeas are a panacea for the health of the Heart. Magnesium and phosphorus, which also contain saponins (a substance present in some plant foods such as cereals and legumes), help to lower the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides in the blood. They also boast a modest amount of linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid that helps prevent and treat any cardiovascular diseases, hypertension problems and atherosclerosis.

In the Ayurvedic medicine, preparations based on chickpeas are used to treat some health problems (bronchitis, sore throat, ..) or as cosmetic treatments for the skin. This legume also boasts stimulating, toning, anti-inflammatory, anticancer and aphrodisiac properties.

As for the quantities and methods of consumption, the experts suggest eating about 2-3 portions of chickpeas a week, accompanied by a dish of vegetables and a source of protein (blue fish, salmon or tuna, eggs and lean meats). To avoid digestive problems, it is advisable to soak them overnight and cook them for the time necessary to make them soft. In case of aerophagia, it is better to reduce them to a puree or blend them with an immersion mixer.

Questions and answers

Can chickpeas be eaten even if you are on a weight loss diet?

Yes and they are highly recommended. A 100 gram portion has only 120 calories.

Why do they make the belly swell?

Legumes contain oligosaccharides which, once they arrive in the intestine, are fragmented. During this process, gases are produced which cause swelling in the abdomen.

Can diabetics eat them?

Absolutely yes: chickpeas have a very low glycemic index.

Are precooked chickpeas bad for you?

No. Just rinse them and discard the preservation liquid before eating them.

Why does foam form during cooking?

Due to saponins: substances present in some vegetable foods which, in some cases, can affect the absorption of essential nutrients.

What is the baking soda in chickpeas used for?

This is a trick to shorten cooking times. With the addition of a pinch of baking soda they will become softer and cook faster.

Better to eat them for lunch or dinner?

It makes no difference. The important thing is to ration portions in a balanced and satisfactory way for your nutritional needs.