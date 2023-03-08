Oberberg clinics

In children and adolescents, depressive states are often overlooked because the symptoms are often characterized by physical complaints or aggressiveness and irritability. Mental stress and symptoms among children and young people have increased significantly during the corona pandemic.[1] In the course of growing requirement profiles for young people, the experts at the Oberberg Clinics for Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy are observing an increasing number of depressive symptoms and pronounced fears, especially among young patients. dr medical Ullrich Hildebrandt, chief physician at the Oberberg day clinic on Lorettoberg in Freiburg, says: “The young people have often been absent from school for a long time and have withdrawn from friends and hobbies. Not only, but also because of the corona pandemic, attendance at school is due to psychological reasons At some point, founding things was no longer successful and the problems began to become chronic. Social contacts were often forgotten to a certain extent.”

Symptoms differ in boys and girls

The causes of depression are manifold. The important reasons for depressive illnesses in schoolchildren include under-demanding, over-demanding and chronic stress. Hormonal changes, genetic factors and challenges in personality development also have an influence. Social contacts also play a major role. A good relationship with family and friends can protect against depression.

Affected children and adolescents often show gender-specific symptoms. Girls are significantly more prone to depression and feel guilty more often. They often feel like they are failing and have lower self-esteem. They also have more internalizing, i.e. more inward-looking, problems such as loss of appetite and dissatisfaction with their own bodies. Studies have shown that the use of social media also has different effects on boys and girls. Teenage girls showed more depressive symptoms than their male peers with increasing consumption. Above all, sleep, self-esteem and satisfaction with one’s own body were negatively affected.[2]

Boys suffering from depression are more likely to show externalizing symptoms, i.e. challenging behaviors that are directed outwards. They are often particularly irritable and quickly feel attacked by others. This often leads to an aggressive mood and quarrels. They are also more likely to be less open about depressive moods and then receive appropriate help later.

Parents empower children

There are many ways parents can support their child. dr Hildebrandt recommends:

In dealing with their own emotions, parents are very often “role models”. They are usually shaped by their own experiences and role models from their life story. Both positive and negative emotions can be transferred to the child consciously or unconsciously. Becoming aware of this and examining how you deal with praise and criticism, closeness and distance, care and freedom helps to initiate positive change. Accepting help for emotional problems is not only important to be there stronger when your own children need special attention; parents can also set an example.

Structure and everyday routines provide orientation. This ranges from daily time outdoors and screen time to social contacts and activities to getting enough sleep.

School is a big part of young people’s lives. Parents are faced with the challenge of choosing a framework that neither under nor overwhelms. It’s not just about performance expectations. Young people often experience major social challenges at school. If a conflict resolution succeeds, possibly with support, this is a positive and important development step. A change of school should always be carefully considered, difficulties are often repeated at the next school if deep-seated fears cannot be dispelled by dealing with the triggers. If in doubt, talk to teachers should be sought at an early stage. Schools also usually have internal advisory networks that can be used.

Act quickly if you suspect anything

Early treatment of depressive disorders can increase the chances of recovery and shorten the duration of a depressive episode. Therefore, parents should seek professional help if they notice their child has a bad mood or chronic stress that lasts for several weeks. Parents should address the suspicion that the child is engaged in suicidal thoughts directly. If the concern is confirmed, it is important to protect the child, stay in contact and get immediate support. Depending on the situation, the telephone counseling (Tel. 0800-1110111), the pediatrician or, in acute situations, an emergency doctor (Tel. 112) as well as the responsible child and adolescent psychiatrist can help.

Treatment based on a holistic approach

With its specialist and day clinics, the Oberberg Group offers high-quality child and adolescent psychiatric and psychotherapeutic treatment. Chief Physician Dr. Hildebrandt says: “At the Oberberg day clinic on Lorettoberg in Freiburg, we look at the human being in all its complexity. Physical and mental complaints as well as the social environment, life history and personality are taken into account.”

The Oberberg day clinic on Lorettoberg in Freiburg for child and adolescent psychiatry and psychotherapy is located in a comprehensively modernized art nouveau house with a large garden, which creates a feeling of appreciation for the young guests seeking help. In a quiet, central location, the clinic offers a place where children, adolescents and young adults who are still attending school can relax and tackle old or new challenges with new energy. Every treatment begins with a detailed understanding of the individual situation and a diagnosis. The therapeutic concept provides for reduced school attendance in the morning. If this doesn’t work right away, the team provides support in the morning program: they work on finding a way back to school right from the start. After lunch together, all other individual and group therapies including psychotherapy, creative, movement, cooking groups, specific training and family talks then take place until the evening. Families and relatives are always involved as intensively as necessary and possible.

