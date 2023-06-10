Children and homework: this is the biggest mistake a parent can make when thinking about helping their child

Children and homework: Many parents make a mistake that could affect their children’s emotional development.

Do the parent it is certainly not simple, in fact there is no behavior manual that can be associated with all children. In general, what we have learned from our reference figures, such as mums and dads, as well as grandparents and life teachers we have had the pleasure of meeting, broadly applies. Nonetheless, it may happen that our methods do not particularly marry with the character of our child: an attitude that spurs one, could compromise the emotional development of the other. It is therefore important to study a method that can be modulated on the needs of the little one.

A second detail that shouldn’t escape the watchful eye of a parent lies in the school. In fact, there are two fundamental nucleuses of formation for the maturation of children: family and place of education. A parent must never lose his role by becoming a professor, much less a teacher must allow himself to exceed the necessary professional limits. A child must be able to distinguish, independently absorbing the teachings of both sides, both areas of education. Well, precisely in relation to the family-school approach, it exists a mistake common to many peoplehowever, it may affect your child’s growth and awareness.

Parents and homework: a mistake could compromise the child’s growth

Homework represents an instrument of limbo between schools and the family nucleus, where the parent has the opportunity to observe their child not as a child, but as a student. Many of them therefore tend to meddle in the execution of tasks, following a simple and naive will: the desire to help the little one in his duties. However, this is a mistake that could produce a dangerous thought in the minor: I am not able to do my homework by myself. This input, if rooted over time, inevitably develops self-esteem problems, with the consequent dependence on the parental figure.

Even more damaging is the tendency of some parents to carry out the exercises in place of the baby or of correct the execution just completed. It is in fact a task reserved for the education figure, who will more easily evaluate your child’s progress. What is the use of the teacher and above all his work, if the child reaches the school with the correct executions previously by the parent? So how should we proceed?

First of all, it is important to reserve a serene and silent place for the child where he can do his homework. In this way, he will be deprived of any distractions and will be able to concentrate on the school notions. Secondly, the child must perceive the following message from the parent: “You can do the tasks by yourself, but if you need I’m here”. So let your child fulfill their duties independently and independentlyintervening only in the face of an actual difficulty.