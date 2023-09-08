Children and teeth, from what age do you need a toothbrush and toothpaste: what the expert recommends, many make mistakes

Children and teeth, advice from expert Claudio Olivieri, here’s how to use toothbrush and toothpaste and from what age.

Fare prevention it means avoiding the appearance of a disease or a specific manifestation, taking direct action to prevent the occurrence or spread of unwanted or harmful events.

Brush your children’s teeth it can be fun, but it can often turn into a dramatic moment as well. Not to mention the fact that many parents do not fully know all the steps to take. For proper cleaning, you need the right productsbut few know how to move.

Doctor Claudio Olivieri, pediatric doctor and surgeonpresent on Instagram with the profile @dr.claudio_olivieri published a video in which he explains how and when children should brush their teeth with toothpaste.

Children and teeth, how to brush them and how much toothpaste to use

Olivieri reports that it is necessary clean from the first tooth, using fluoride toothpaste. The fluoroprofilassia fundamental element for the prevention of tooth decayit’s a medical therapy which provides for the administration of fluoride to strengthen the enamel and prevent what has already been said.

How to take care of your children’s teeth without damage (TantaSalute.it)

As the doctor explains in the video, the new guidelines recommend topical fluoroprophylaxisas it appears to be more effective than that systemic (to be prescribed only in specific cases).

The toothpaste with which you brush your teeth it must be necessarily to fluorinethat 1000 ppm. Teeth should be brushed twice a daythen “spitting out” the rest of the superfluous toothpaste left in the mouth. There is no need to rinse with water after cleaning.

In the little ones, the amount of toothpaste to use is equal to a grain of rice (6 months-2 years), as they are not yet able to spit out the excess left inside their mouth. In older children Instead, the quantity is that of “pea” (pea-size). The quantity is minimal, so that if it is swallowed it does not cause any health problems.

The toothbrush is another important element. The soft one should be used, with colored bristles that indicate the amount of toothpaste to put. The electronic toothbrush is recommended for ages 3 and up.

It is important to underline that in order to prevent tooth decayis essential avoid sugars in the first two years (and subsequently moderate them). Carry out periodic visits and sealingwhich can contribute to prevention.

Small precautions, therefore, which can represent a real lifesaver for the teeth of the little ones.

