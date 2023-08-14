Children and toys: why do many parents choose them in wood? What we absolutely should know

When choosing children’s toys, many parents opt for wooden ones. This choice is dictated by specific reasons. Here are which ones.

On the market there are toys for children of all types, shapes, colors and materials. As for the latter, parents often opt for those made out of wood. For what reason? According to what has been learned from a very recent research, it would seem that the benefits that are ‘hidden’ behind such toys are not to be underestimated at all.

The reasons that lead to making this choice are not trivial: wooden toys are actually beautiful, safe and beneficial for children. A sensational discovery, which pushes more and more parents to prefer them to the ‘classic’ ones.

The reasons why you prefer wooden toys for your children

Wooden toys for children are very stimulating and beautiful but they are chosen purely because they are natural and do not contain toxic paints. So children can put them in their mouth without any risk. They don’t spoil easily and aren’t made of chemicals like plastic ones.

Why wooden toys are the best for the little ones (tantasalute.it)

The benefits of wooden toys are several:

They do not have batteries, lights, buttons, noises or music, so they can naturally stimulate children’s imagination without distracting them with too flashy elements. They allow the development of cognitive and problem solving skills useful for the growth and formation of the child. that he will be able to play independently and without the help of adults They are ecological and safe, made with certified natural materials and non-toxic colors They do not contain chemical or toxic substances and therefore can be used from an early age, because they can be placed in the mouth without no riskThey increase the bond with nature, stimulating the child’s senses, inviting him to touch, feel and exploreThey are very resistant and also withstand the bumps of children They are very long-lasting, therefore they have less impact on the environment because they will not be thrown away immediately. The child will play it many times, inventing a different game or story every time; moreover they are completely biodegradable and recyclable

In short, wooden toys for children, as well as being resistant and biodegradable, allow the child to travel with his imagination and play with his creativity, stimulating independence, autonomy and fun. The child will focus much more on that toy without wanting more. He will be able to invent a different game or story every day, without getting bored, but stimulating his concentration every day.

Furthermore, according to the 2017 study “Physiological Effects of Touching Wood”, wooden toys have a calming effect on the prefrontal cortex and induce parasympathetic nervous activity, thus inducing a physiological relaxation of the child.

