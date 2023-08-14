Home » Pnrr: Mef, interventions financed with 2.4 billion Fund for non-deferable works
The Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) has announced that resources equal to 2.4 billion euros of the non-deferrable works fund have been definitively assigned to the public works of the contracting stations that started the award procedures in the period 1 January 2023 – 30 June 2023. “These are additional resources to deal with the increase in material prices and the high energy cost for the implementation of the interventions envisaged by the PNRR and the National Plan for complementary investments”, specifies the Mef.

In particular, the allocation of resources relating to the first half of 2023 – already subject to pre-allocation in recent months with two distinct procedures (one ordinary and one simplified) – was confirmed with the decrees of the State General Accountant no. 183 of 3 August 2023 and n. 185 of 8 August 2023, following the checks on the start of the procedures for awarding the works by 30 June 2023,

The Mef points out that these provisions also identify “the interventions of the flooded bodies on which the verification of the start of the award procedures is suspended and postponed, the interventions for which the award procedure has been started but the verification has not been completed ( will be confirmed later), as well as the interventions for which the assignment is not confirmed”.

