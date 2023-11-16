Children in difficulty, donations open in over two thousand pharmacies

Everything is ready for the childhood), in over 2,850 participating pharmacies throughout Italy. The objective is to raise awareness of children’s rights, as well as collect medicines and baby care products for minors in health poverty. Institutional partners of the initiative, which received the patronage of the Lombardy Region and the Municipalities of Milan, Genoa and Verona, are Federfarma and Cosmofarma, with the patronage of Fofi, Farmindustria, Assosalute and Egualia.

One Planet, One Health

Also for the and promoter of initiatives to support prevention and well-being.

‘In the pharmacy for children’, which has received the President of the Republic’s medal for eight consecutive years, takes place thanks to the collaboration of friendly companies and volunteers, and sees pharmacists and their social responsibility at the center of a great team. Martina Colombari is testimonial of the national and voluntary initiative of the Francesca Rava Foundation.

Collected over 1 and a half million baby products

Thanks to the project spread throughout Italy, over ten editions over 1.5 million products were collected and donated to 4,000 beneficiary organizations in Italy and to the Saint Damien pediatric hospital in Haiti. More than 212,000 minors in health poverty were helped, thanks to the collaboration of 12,000 participating pharmacies in Italy and the support of 22,000 volunteers. Pharmacies, a fundamental health facility for citizens’ listening, orientation and guidance skills, are combined with a family home, community for minors or mother-child, solidarity store or organization that helps families in difficulty in their area, with “charity to km 0”.

‘In the pharmacy for children’, which takes place with the contribution of the Cariparma Foundation, the Cassa di Risparmio in Bologna Foundation, the Carige Foundation, the Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation, the Cassa di Risparmio Lucca Foundation, the Cassa di Risparmio di Reggio Emilia Pietro Manodori Foundation , is a great team with the figure of pharmacists at the center. At their side there are volunteers who will welcome customers and invite them to participate in the collection and friendly companies, who also participate in the initiative with a corporate volunteering action.

The project, in which Municipal Pharmacies Lyoids Farmacie, Uniges and Farmacie Unite participate, can also count on the support of Kpmg, Alfasigma, Chiesi, Doc, Dompè, Fondazione EcoEridania Insuperabili, Eg Stada Group, Farmaka, Glovo, Helan, Ibsa Farmaceutici, Danone -Mellin-Nutricia, Miamo, Viatris, Neoapotek, Solgar, Silc-Trudi Babycare, Vim.

The One Planet One Health Bill of Rights

Furthermore, the new Charter of Children’s Rights, dedicated to the theme One Planet, One Health, will be distributed in all participating pharmacies through a maze-game that puts children face to face with choices that can be positive/negative for our planet.

Among children’s rights, the right to life will also be remembered, defended and protected by ‘Ninna ho’, the first national project against neonatal abandonment and infanticide, born in 2008 from an idea of ​​the Francesca Rava Foundation and the Network KPMG in Italy. The mission is to spread the current Italian legislation (DPR 396/2000), which allows future mothers, Italian or foreign, in serious difficulty, to be able to give birth in anonymity and safety, for their own health and that of the unborn child, in all public hospitals (www.ninnaho.org).

For information: www.infarmaciaperibambini.org

