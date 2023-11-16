First China (Heilongjiang) International Green Food and National Soybean Industry Expo Opens in Harbin

The first China (Heilongjiang) International Green Food and National Soybean Industry Expo grandly opened in Harbin on November 15th. The expo, co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government, was announced open by Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress. Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee and Governor of Heilongjiang Province, delivered a welcome speech.

Liang Huiling expressed sincere gratitude to those who have supported the development of Heilongjiang. She emphasized that the expo is an important platform for displaying superior products and promoting the revitalization and development of the soybean industry. Heilongjiang is positioning itself as a leader in modern large-scale agriculture and green agriculture, aiming to become a strong agricultural province and a stable “big granary”.

The theme of the expo is “Green Development, Creating a Future Together,” and boasts the participation of more than 1,000 companies from 15 countries and regions. Over 60 activities will be held to create an international trade and investment cooperation platform for the green food industry and a professional docking platform for national soybean production.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Tang Renjian, Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Chen Jian’an, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Erken Tuniyaz, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and chairman of the district government. Various other leaders and guests also delivered speeches on-site or via video.

Following the ceremony, participating leaders and guests visited the expo exhibition area and engaged in discussions with exhibitors on-site.

The event was attended by Zhang Xingwang, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Liu Xiaonan, Deputy Director of the State Administration of Grain and Material Reserves, foreign (overseas) guests, heads of departments and bureaus of relevant national ministries and financial institutions, national business associations, key enterprises, exhibitors, purchasers, and more.

The China (Heilongjiang) International Green Food and National Soybean Industry Expo aims to foster cooperation and highlight the development potential of Heilongjiang’s green food and soybean industries.

Share this: Facebook

X

