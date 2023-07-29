Chilean and Peruvian Navies Conduct Passex Exercise in the Caribbean Sea after Unitas 2023

Title: Chilean and Peruvian Navies Conduct Joint Exercise in the Caribbean Sea

Subtitle: Units Return After Successful Participation in Multinational Exercise Unitas 2023

[City], [Country] – Naval units from the Chilean and Peruvian Navies recently engaged in a joint exercise called “Passex” in the Caribbean Sea. The exercise, which took place as the units returned to their respective base ports after completing their participation in the multinational naval exercise Unitas 2023, aimed to enhance crew training, improve interoperability capabilities, and foster mutual understanding between the two institutions.

According to the Chilean Navy, the ocean patrolman OPV-82 Bull Commander had the opportunity to perform the Passex exercise with the Peruvian missile frigate BAP Aguirre while sailing through the Caribbean Sea en route to the city of Colón in Panama.

Hosted by the Colombian Navy, Unitas is the world‘s oldest naval exercise. The 64th version of the exercise took place from July 15 to 21 off the coast of Cartagena de Indias and brought together 23 warships, three submarines, 29 aircraft, and approximately 4,500 troops from 19 partner countries.

During the Passex exercise, the participating naval units engaged in joint maneuvers, resupply approaches at sea, air operations with the Airbus BO-105 Bolkow helicopter from the General Purpose Helicopter Squadron HU-1, and a navigation in formation.

The OPV-82 Bull Commander, which belongs to the first generation of ocean patrol boats of the Navy Shipyards and Workshops (Asmar), was specifically designed for patrol and control missions on the high seas. Constructed in 2008, the vessel has since been actively involved in fishing activity inspection, search and rescue operations, maritime police duties, pollution control, logistical support to isolated areas, auxiliary transport, and command and control of a defensive task force.

Measuring 80.6 meters in length, 13 meters in width, and 3.8 meters in depth, the OPV-82 Bull Commander has a displacement of 1,728 tons. Powered by two diesel engines with a combined output of 4,080 kW, the vessel boasts a 30-day autonomy and a range of action of 8,000 nautical miles at a speed of 12 knots. It also features a cannon, six machine gun mounts, a hangar, and a flight deck for the operation of an Airbus AS365 Dauphin helicopter.

With a crew of 32 members and the capacity to transport 30 passengers, the OPV-82 Bull Commander is well-equipped for various maritime operations, including interdiction and search and rescue missions.

The joint exercise between the Chilean and Peruvian Navies not only fostered enhanced cooperation but also showcased the commitment of both nations to regional maritime security. As the units return to their ports, they continue to contribute to the collective goal of a safe and secure maritime environment.

