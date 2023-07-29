“We Were Once Hot”: A Youthful Journey of Love, Dreams, and Inspiration

Youth Love Inspirational Movie “We Were Once Hot” Releases Pilot Trailer and Hand-Painted Posters

Wanton laughter and tears, infinite youth. Recently, the pilot trailer and hand-painted posters for the youth love inspirational movie “We Were Once Hot” were released. Directed by young director Ma Xiaogang and starring young actors Zhou Zhengjie, Lu Yangyang, Luo Mingjie, and Hu Jiaxin, the film showcases various love fetters, friendship tests, and career ups and downs.

The trailer starts with Wang Haoyu (played by Zhou Zhengjie) deep in thought in front of a window, setting the tone for the emotional journey that unfolds. Tears and surprises continue to unfold as the trailer exposes the challenges and triumphs faced by the characters. Alongside the trailer, an atmospheric hand-painted poster was also revealed. The poster features four young people gazing at the city in the distance while fireworks light up the sky above them. The picture exudes a bright and warm color, capturing the youthful atmosphere of the film and generating high anticipation among viewers.

“We Were Once Hot” is adapted from a true story and focuses on the friendship and growth of close friends Wang Haoyu and Xia Chuan (played by Luo Mingjie). The film delves into the emotional states commonly experienced by contemporary young audiences, such as friendship tests, love fetters, and career ups and downs. The poster showcases the different states of the four young characters, hinting at the various life choices they will face. The cityscape and stars in the distance symbolize the fiery passion and dreams in their hearts, creating an irresistible story.

The film’s trailer employs delicate lens language to take the audience on a dream-chasing journey that resonates with their own lives. The two young protagonists defy doubts and ridicule, bravely pursuing their passionate dreams and finding a balance between reality and their aspirations. Their firm belief in their dreams and courage to pursue happiness are deeply moving.

“We Were Once Hot” concentrates on the most real love and pain of youth, exploring emotional and social topics such as personal growth, love fetters, and societal changes. The film encourages people to break free from societal definitions, conveying an inspirational message of daring to pursue dreams and fighting against adversity. It is undoubtedly an inspiring masterpiece not to be missed.

The movie “We Were Once Hot” has already appeared at the Beijing International Film Festival and the Silk Road International Film Festival, receiving high praise from both media and industry insiders. Since the release of the trailer and posters, the film’s popularity has been on the rise, generating discussions and anticipation among netizens. Many are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, which has also sparked memories of youth and nostalgia among viewers. With its compelling storytelling and relatable themes, the movie has touched the hearts of many, evoking emotions and reflections on their own youth.

“We Were Once Hot” is co-produced by Tianjin Film Studio Co., Ltd., Shandong Lexuan Film Co., Ltd., Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd., and Tianjin North Film Group Co., Ltd. This highly anticipated film, which encapsulates the spirit of youth, will be released soon. Stay tuned for its premiere.

