New complaints of abuse in a Palermo kindergarten were added: the details

The complaints of abuse in a kindergarten in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo continue to grow. In the last few hours, and as a result of the dissemination of the case, children from other years were encouraged to speak and revealed that the episodes were repeated over time.

The mother of one of the victims gave details about how the case is progressing and said that this Wednesday they had a new meeting with the director of the kindergarten. The authorities assured that they will not put up obstacles to parents who want to take their children out of the institution and they will help them look for openings in another garden.

For its part, the institution continues to function normally, although the three teachers who are accused were removed from their position.

Regarding the progress in the cause, Mariela explained that in the last hours parents of older girls appeared who suffered abuse in the same garden, but in previous years: “They are citing us by the hour to go to court to testify”, he detailed.

What was the mode of operation of the accused teachers like?

The mother also gave details about the perverse system of rewards and punishments used by the teachers: “My son did not want to play that game. He told us that they told him that it was not a secret, but that it was “a little lie.””.

The woman confirmed the story of other victims: “They put on music and made them undress. to the babies made them lower their pants and wag their tailsand the girls were asked to drop their pants and panties. Laura was the one who danced with them and Camila was the one who used the cell phone.”.

“The boys say that those who did not want to play with the song I sent them to play with sand”, he added.

Finally, he revealed a very serious situation that was confirmed to him by the mother of his son’s classmate: “A boy said that the teacher took him to the address and abused him”.

Abuse in a kindergarten in Palermo: how the complaints began

The case came to light as a result of the confession of a 4-year-old boy. The boy assured that the teacher played a song for them, asked them to take off their clothes and maintained a system of rewards and punishments for the students.

The parents of the little boy who had recounted the alleged abuse they communicated with other parents from the same course and at least 10 classmates corroborated the same version. According to the students’ account, the main teacher abused them while other teachers filmed with their cell phones.

Once the first student’s complaint is corroborated, the families they began to make criminal complaints and requested a meeting with the managers. Finally, this yesterday they gathered at the doors of Kindergarten No. 9, located at 2381 Darragueyra Street.

The meeting they had with the director escalated tensions because one of the teachers was in the institution teaching three-year-olds.

“They didn’t want to call her and there came a time when we complained about her continuing to teach three or four-year-old children. The director went to the living room and wanted to remove her from the garden. We want that teacher to show her face and tell us what happened to our children”said one of the parents.

With information from TN



