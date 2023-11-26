Home » Chilean Army’s Motorized Brigade N°1 Calama Conducts FTX Andean Sentinel: Evaluating Combat Capabilities at High Altitudes
Health

Chilean Army’s Motorized Brigade N°1 Calama Conducts FTX Andean Sentinel: Evaluating Combat Capabilities at High Altitudes

by admin
Chilean Army’s Motorized Brigade N°1 Calama Conducts FTX Andean Sentinel: Evaluating Combat Capabilities at High Altitudes

The Motorized Brigade N°1 Calama from I Division of the Chilean’s Army recently conducted the field training exercise Andean Sentinel to evaluate and certify the development of the capabilities of its members in combat situations. The exercise took place at the instruction premises Eyes of Saint Peter, which is located at an altitude of more than 3,800 meters above sea level. The training involved both day and night modes and tested the unit’s real capabilities in combat scenarios.

The exercise utilized a range of technical and personal means, including the recoilless cannon M40A1, 106mm mortar Let go, 81mm recoilless cannon Saab Carl Gustaf, and 84mm rocket launcher AT4. The goal was to evaluate the performance of the personnel and the degree of operational readiness as close to reality as possible. The exercise also included complex scenarios such as facing different stressors like wind, altitude, cold, extreme heat, and rain in the summer period.

The Infantry Battalion No. 15 Calama played a key role in the exercise, with Captain Alexis Ramirez, the battalion’s commander, stating that the exercise allowed the unit to certify and evaluate their section and platoon level units in different combat techniques typical of the infantry.

The exercise also featured an inter-arms exercise with the Engineer Battalion No. 1 Atacama of the Motorized Brigade No. 1 Calama, implementing defensive actions and developing the shot without incident.

The origins of the Calama Motorized Brigade No. 1 date back to Andean Battalion No1 of the Mountain Detachment, and over the years, it has evolved through various name changes and mergers with other units, ultimately becoming the Motorized Brigade No. 1 Calama.

See also  Mask, on April 30 all covid obligations expire. But the Ministry of Health is considering the extension

At present, the brigade consists of the Calama Infantry Battalion No. 15, the Atacama Engineer Battalion No. 1, the Artillery Group No. 10 Burgoño equipped with towed howitzers Let go M-71 155 mm, and a barracks unit. The success of the Andean Sentinel exercise highlights the unit’s commitment to training and preparedness for combat situations.

You may also like

In Milan, more smog in the suburbs than...

What is chronic fatigue syndrome: causes, symptoms and...

Doctor, what should you do if you have...

Ukraine Russia, drones over Odessa, Zelensky: ‘We need...

Excessive sweating, a symptom to keep under control:...

Depression in old age: “Many patients have fundamentally...

World Children’s Day presented: May 25th celebration at...

Escherichia Coli again, new recall for Castelmagno DOP...

How ME/CFS patients fight for more attention

New drug against severe food allergies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy