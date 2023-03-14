news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, MARCH 14 – The Aukus submarine program “was born under a typical Cold War mentality, which will only stimulate an arms race, sabotage the international nuclear non-proliferation system and harm regional peace and stability” . This is the comment made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, on the broad security program announced yesterday by the USA, the UK and Australia. (HANDLE).

