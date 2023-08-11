China, discovery of alleged CIA spy recruited in Italy – Last hour

An alleged Chinese spy in the service of the American CIA, the Central Intelligence Agency, recruited in Italy: the Ministry of State Security in Beijing announced today in a post that it had subjected a compatriot, surnamed Zeng, to “executive measures”, that he “carried out espionage activities”.





Born in July 1971, Zeng was sent by his company – a major Mandarin military industrial group – to study in Italy. At that time, an official of the American embassy in Rome, named Seth according to the post that qualifies him as a CIA agent, took the initiative to approach him and get to know him. Since then, Seth has allegedly developed a close relationship with Zeng through activities such as dinners, outings and other activities, in exchange for “a great deal of vital information about China.” Zeng allegedly slipped into a state of psychological subjection, allowing the CIA agent “to instill Western values” and to promise “an enormous amount of money and to help Zeng’s family migrate to the United States.”





It was discovered, according to other details provided by the state-owned CCTV network, that the man had signed an espionage agreement and received specific training before returning to China. The CCTV added that “compulsory measures” had been taken against him, without giving details. While the ministry has transferred the case to the prosecution for review and prosecution, according to the post.





China has stepped up its oversight of what it deems to be espionage activities. In early August, the state security ministry said the nation should encourage citizens to join counterintelligence, including the creation of channels to report suspicious activity and ad hoc rewards. In July, on the other hand, the introduction of the anti-espionage law prohibits the transfer of information on security and national interests, moreover defined in a generic way. The legislation has created alarm in the foreign community: the EU ambassador in Beijing Jorge Toledo, for example, said last May that the opening up of the Chinese economy was incompatible with the law on counterespionage.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

