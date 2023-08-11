Xiamen Hosts 11th Sports and Fitness Conference for the Elderly, A Major Event for the City’s Aging Population

The 21st Xiamen Sports Meeting and the 11th Sports and Fitness Conference for the Elderly, also known as the Elderly Fitness Club, kicked off on August 8 at the Haicang Sports Center Complex in Xiamen. The opening ceremony was highlighted by the impressive appearance of the Xiamen Old Sports Association and their captivating performances of fitness balloons and fitness ball exercises.

In recent years, the sports industry for the elderly in Xiamen has seen remarkable growth, with sports activities for the elderly becoming increasingly popular. The establishment rate of “fitness and recreation homes for the elderly” at the grassroots level has reached an impressive 86.67%, and the number of elderly participants in sports has reached 70%, achieving outstanding results.

Embracing the concept of “active aging and healthy aging”, this year’s Old Health Association has organized exchange programs in 18 major events and 26 minor events, including softball, air volleyball, and Tai Chi (sword). More than 2,000 elderly athletes from 14 delegations consisting of various districts, government departments, and industry systems will participate in these exchange activities, representing the city’s 550,000 elderly residents.

One of the highlights of the event was the fitness balloon performance organized by the Haicang District Veterans Sports Association, which featured six actors spinning fiery red gong balloons, combining the fundamental skills of gong balloons with elements of Peking Opera. The crowd was enthralled and showered them with applause. This exceptional performance was the result of hard work and dedication from the actors and staff involved.

Despite the limited timeframe, the actors rigorously rehearsed from June until August in the absence of a suitable indoor venue. They practiced in the outdoor square every morning from 6:30 to 8:30 am. The actors were divided into groups and trained nearby before coming together for joint practice. Mr. Jiang Yaoming, the 76-year-old director of the gong balloon program, traveled from the island to Haicang every week to provide guidance.

Chen Yumei and Huang Ruoheng, team leader and deputy team leader respectively of the fitness balloon promotion team in Haicang District, faced numerous challenges during rehearsals. Chen Yumei had to take care of her 90-year-old father-in-law in Tongan, while Huang Ruoheng juggled the task of participating in the Health Qigong exchange activity organized by the Municipal Athletic Association. Despite these obstacles, they overcame difficulties and fulfilled their responsibilities.

To support the actors, Zhu Leyuan, vice chairman of the Haicang District Veterans Sports Association, arranged logistical support, including providing chrysanthemum tea and Huoxiang Zhengqi water for the outdoor rehearsals. Additionally, 10 elderly sports volunteers were organized to assist with makeup and other logistical tasks during the performance.

The fitness ball gymnastics program presented by the Huli District Veterans Sports Association showcased the vitality and youthfulness of the actors. Despite being retirees, they wore colorful skirts and skillfully performed with the fitness balls to the cheerful rhythm of “Golden Shuttle and Silver Shuttle”. The audience couldn’t help but admire their energy and enthusiasm.

Fitness ball exercise has become a signature event for sports in Xiamen. The Xiamen fitness ball exercise team recently achieved first place in the 4th National Athletic Association. Wang Lijun, one of the actors, shared, “Golden Shuttle” and “Meet You After Twenty Years” were popular songs in our era. Through our performance, we truly demonstrated our youthful spirit.”

Li Yue, another actor, expressed, “Xiamen has undergone rapid development over the past 20 years. The genuine smiles on everyone’s faces during the performance reflect the memories of their youth.”

The gymnastics program was led by teachers Lin Huizhen and Yang Shuizhu from the Huli District Veterans Sports Association. They carefully selected actors from various communities and meticulously planned every detail, including music selection, clothing design, and formation arrangement. Despite the early morning rehearsal schedule from 6 am to 8 am, the actors showed tremendous dedication, waking up as early as 4 am. Out of the 40 actors, only a little over 10 were experienced players, as they brought in new participants to practice in groups and showcase the health and vigor of the elderly in Xiamen to the audience.

With the opening of the 11th Xiamen Aged Health Association, the city’s 550,000 elderly residents are eagerly anticipating the exciting sports festivities. This event is a testament to Xiamen’s commitment to promoting active aging and providing opportunities for the elderly to engage in sports activities.

