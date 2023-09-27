Choc in Alexandria, kills wife, son and mother-in-law. Then he takes his own life breaking latest news – Italian AgencyMurder-suicide Alessandria, he visits his mother-in-law in the retirement home and kills her. Then he takes his own life. First he had murdered his wife and son Corriere della SeraAlexandria: kills his wife, son and mother-in-law and then takes his own life TGCOMHe kills his mother-in-law, wife and son in Alexandria ANSA AgencyMartino Benzi, architect of the Alessandria massacre: who is the engineer who killed his wife, son and mother-in-law Corriere della SeraView full coverage on Google News
Choc in Alexandria, kills wife, son and mother-in-law. Then he takes his own life – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia
0
See also [Communication software]WhatsApp plans to suspend support for iOS 10 and 11 iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will be disabled