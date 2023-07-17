Choose the Right Dietary Fats: Understanding the Difference and Importance

There is a lot of confusion between dietary fats and those in the body, but not all fats are the same. It is important to know how to choose the ones that are good for you.

Dietary fats, often associated with weight gain, actually help the body function properly. However, it is important to consider the quality of the fats consumed, as they can play a role in weight gain. Let’s take a closer look at which fats to limit and which ones to prefer.

Saturated fatty acids are fats that firm up at room temperature and resist heat well. They are found in animal fats, butter, cream, cheeses, fatty meats, and even in vegetable fats like palm oil and coconut oil. These fats are often present in packaged biscuits or savory snacks.

For a long time, saturated fats have been accused of promoting “bad” cholesterol and the onset of cardiovascular disease. However, according to Gaia Gottardi, a biologist and nutritionist, saturated fats are essential for the body as they provide energy, vitamins, and participate in the formation of cell membranes. The problem arises when there is an excessive intake of carbohydrates and fats in the diet.

Unsaturated fatty acids are classified into three categories: omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. Omega-3 fatty acids are considered “essential” as the body cannot produce them on its own and they need to be obtained from food. Sources of omega-3s include fatty fish like tuna, salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as certain oils like rapeseed, flax, and walnut oil, and seeds. Omega-3s have various health benefits, including contributing to the development of the brain, muscles, and bones. They also help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and protect the immune system. Unfortunately, the average consumption of omega-3s is much lower than the recommended intake.

Omega-6s are also essential fatty acids that the body cannot synthesize from the fats we consume. Major sources of omega-6s include meat, eggs, butter, cheese, nuts, and oils like sunflower, soy, and corn. However, excessive consumption of omega-6s can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. The real problem lies in the unbalanced consumption of omega-3s.

In conclusion, it is important to be mindful of the types of fats consumed. While saturated fats are not necessarily bad, it is essential to avoid excessive intake and opt for healthier options like omega-3s. Balancing your fat intake can contribute to overall health and well-being.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

