Malfunction of the EBAR in Timayuí causes environmental damage

——–pppppp

The works are carried out by the Urban Development and Renewal Company, Edus, on several occasions it has requested Essmar to attend to the emergency, taking into account the effects on the road network works.

The District Mayor’s Office is overtaking trpaving down the main road of Timayuíwhich have been affected by the permanent currents of wastewater in this section.

The above is due to malfunction of the Wastewater Pumping Station, EBAR, which produces overflows from the manholes and, consequently, dumping of sewage into the road, which harms the community and a negative environmental impact, due to the fact that the wastewater is being discharged into the Manzanares River, under the hidden gaze of the public. Public Services Company of Santa Marta.

The works are carried out by the Urban Development and Renewal Company, Edus, from which Essmar has been asked on several occasions to attend to the emergency, taking into account the effects on the road network works that are being carried out, which could cause delays.

It may interest you: Road network in Once de Noviembre and Timayuí will benefit 28 thousand people

It is noteworthy that these spills are unrelated to the actions carried out by the District Administration, through the Urban Development and Renewal Company, Edustaking into account that we are 81% advanced in this comprehensive project, in which we have managed to change 2,086 linear meters of sewage pipe and 515 meters of aqueduct network.

They have also installed 34 manholes, 180 sewage records and built 6,022 m2 of pavement, to benefit more than 4 thousand inhabitants of this important sector, prioritized by Mayor Virna Johnson in order to improve the quality of life of its residents.

The district administration makes the called Essmar to attend to the emergency immediately and solve the problem. In the same way, we call on the competent authorities to initiate the rigorous investigations and the sanctions that may apply in the face of the health emergency that the community is facing.

It may interest you: New Timayui road will dignify the lives of 20,000 Samarians

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

