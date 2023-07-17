This will be the news that imitates Instagram and TikTok

17/07/2023 and las 11:46 CEST

In addition to the ‘stories’ similar to Instagram, they are working on another tool similar to TikTok

Twitch has held this weekend its European congress in Paris, known as TwitchCon 2023and there he has confirmed some of the news that the development team is working on. News, on the other hand, which are not so new, because they will be implemented paying attention to their immediate competition: Instagram on the one hand, and TikTok for the other.

Discovery Feed, el TikTok de Twitch

The first major novelty announced in the TwitchCon 2023 was Discovery Feeda tool for mobile phones that will be clearly inspired by TikTok and in which users can move through scroll vertical by different random clips: “we’ll choose clips based on how likely they are to bring new viewers to channels“, say those responsible for Twitch.

‘Stories’ in the style of Instagram or Snapchat

The second novelty is related to the ‘stories‘ that will arrive over the next few months on the platform: the content creator will be able to decide who they want to share their stories with, either with the set of his followers or with his subscribers. In this way, it is a much more limited service, similar to the ‘best friends’ of Instagram.

Neither of these two novelties has an expected implementation datebut they could arrive before the end of 2023.

