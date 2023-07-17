Home » This will be the news that imitates Instagram and TikTok
Sports

This will be the news that imitates Instagram and TikTok

by admin
This will be the news that imitates Instagram and TikTok

17/07/2023 and las 11:46 CEST

In addition to the ‘stories’ similar to Instagram, they are working on another tool similar to TikTok

Twitch has held this weekend its European congress in Paris, known as TwitchCon 2023and there he has confirmed some of the news that the development team is working on. News, on the other hand, which are not so new, because they will be implemented paying attention to their immediate competition: Instagram on the one hand, and TikTok for the other.

Discovery Feed, el TikTok de Twitch

The first major novelty announced in the TwitchCon 2023 was Discovery Feeda tool for mobile phones that will be clearly inspired by TikTok and in which users can move through scroll vertical by different random clips: “we’ll choose clips based on how likely they are to bring new viewers to channels“, say those responsible for Twitch.

‘Stories’ in the style of Instagram or Snapchat

The second novelty is related to the ‘stories‘ that will arrive over the next few months on the platform: the content creator will be able to decide who they want to share their stories with, either with the set of his followers or with his subscribers. In this way, it is a much more limited service, similar to the ‘best friends’ of Instagram.

Neither of these two novelties has an expected implementation datebut they could arrive before the end of 2023.

See also  Android 14 will introduce a "battery health" display!Android devices can be used in the future - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - 5G Mobile

You may also like

The new Bologna shirts by Macron

The Pass’Sport sports practice assistance system will be...

Blue Jays Sweep Diamondbacks with Late-Inning Heroics from...

Famous players in Serie C and Serie D:...

Hairdresser about the magic of Czech tennis. Princess...

Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names...

Tennis: Ofner continues to climb in the world...

The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic says defeat by Carlos...

Texas Rangers Complete Sweep of Cleveland Guardians with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy