Choosing the Right Bottled Water for Kidney Health: Factors to Consider

Bottled water is not always the same, and choosing the right one is essential for the health of your kidneys, according to gioianews.it. Different types of water are available on the market, and just like with food, it is crucial to read the label to understand the contents and levels of elements present inside.

When it comes to kidney problems or improving the functioning of your bladder, it is important to make a choice based not only on taste but also on quality and clear technical specifications. Often, people get carried away by famous brands or certain details they noticed in advertisements, even if they end up spending a lot to have products that are essentially identical to those from lesser-known brands.

Two important points to identify on the label of bottled water are the iodine level and fixed residue level. The presence of iodine indicates that the water contains salt, while the fixed residue indicates the presence of mineral salts. Based on the fixed residue, bottled waters can be divided into different categories:

1. Poorly mineralized waters: These have a level of mineralization lower than 50 milligrams per liter and are specifically recommended for newborns and individuals with kidney problems.

2. Oligomineral waters: These have a residue of less than 500 mg per liter and are ideal for purifying the body.

3. Medium mineral waters: With a residue between 500 and 1500 mg per liter, these waters are designed for individuals who engage in sports or sweat a lot.

4. Very mineral waters: These have a residue exceeding 1500 mg per liter and are indicated for therapeutic purposes.

It is important to note that these waters are designed for different purposes. If you have serious problems, it is advisable to consult your doctor for specific instructions. However, to improve your overall condition, reading the label from time to time is important.

There are various types of mineralized waters available, including those with salts, low mineral content but significant fixed residue, and mineralized waters specifically designed for children or enriched with additional salts. Both sparkling and natural mineral waters can be used without limits.

While salts can be useful in specific cases, they should be avoided in others. For example, calcium, potassium, and magnesium are good for hot weather or for individuals with low blood pressure. On the other hand, those with high blood pressure should prefer water with low mineral content. Calcium and magnesium are excellent for growth, but individuals with kidney problems should avoid waters with bicarbonate and calcium.

Choosing the right bottled water can have a significant impact on your kidney health. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the different types and their specific benefits when making a decision. Reading the label and understanding the technical specifications can help you choose the best water for your needs and improve your overall well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

