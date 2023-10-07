Pop singer from Backnang: Vanessa Mai would “never call herself a feminist”

Vanessa Mai has a special relationship with feminism. Photo: IMAGO/Future Image/IMAGO/Sebastian Gabsch

The pop singer Vanessa Mai would “never call herself a feminist”. Nevertheless, it is important to speak out for “female empowerment”.

The pop singer Vanessa Mai (31) has a special relationship with feminism. She would “never call herself a feminist,” she told the news portal “Watson” in an interview. “I have nothing against the term feminism. For me it’s just another drawer that I don’t want to put myself in because I don’t see myself there. It’s such a huge word that it can overwhelm you. It always depends on the situation. On what I talk about or what I advocate for.”

Nevertheless, she thinks it is “incredibly important” to speak out for “female empowerment”. But, says the singer from Backnang in Württemberg: “Anything that gets extreme, no matter what the movement – ​​I don’t like that. Because unfortunately you can overlook a lot of things.”

