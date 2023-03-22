Home Health Chronic headache, 5 million allocated to Regions for 2023-2024 – Headache
Health

Chronic headache, 5 million allocated to Regions for 2023-2024 – Headache

The World Health Organization ranks migraine in second place among all diseases that cause disability, a condition that is increasingly common in Italy as well. To remedy this critical picture, the State-Regions Conference today reached an agreement for which 5 million euros will be disbursed for the year 2023 and for the year 2024.

The funding, the Regions inform, will be used to carry out the two-year projects presented by the Regions aimed at experimenting with innovative methods of taking care of people suffering from chronic primary headache. The quotas will be disbursed through the use of resources destined to achieve the objectives of the National Health Plan. The resources assigned to the Regions are distributed on the basis of the resident population with data updated to January 2022.

