MILANO – After the financial turbulence of the last few weeks it’s time for Fed. The US central bank is expected to announce its monetary policy decisions this evening, with markets seeing a 25 basis point rate hike as the most likely scenario. But it was precisely the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy that ended up on the bench, to the point of prompting some observers to hope for a rethink by the Central Bank, which before the outbreak of the crisis was even evaluating an even greater increase. From the intervention of the president Jerome Powell however, above all, indications are awaited on the future, if and how it will react to the shocks that have hit American banks. Important indications in this sense will also come from the economic forecasts that the Fed itself will release this evening. Special attention is always First Republic, after the intervention of the consortium of US banks, the hypothesis of support from the government is also making headway.

On the European markets, the price lists ended in contrast during the day. In Asia, on the other hand, the price lists are well oriented, with Tokyo ending at +1.93%