Chronic myeloid leukemia: the 28-day ‘pill’ arrives for frail patients

A new therapy arrives for the most fragile patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) gives the green light to the reimbursement of the drug venetoclax in combination with azacitidine, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia not suitable for intensive chemotherapy. The combination reduces the risk of death by 42%. They talk about it in this video interview: Maria Theresa Vosofull professor of Hematology at Tor Vergata University; Felicetto FerraraDirector of Hematology Cardarelli Hospital of Naples; Giovanni Martinellidirector of the ‘Dino Amadori’ Institute – IRST IRCCS, Meldola; Joseph Bullnational president Ail.