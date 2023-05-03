Home » Increase of 160 euros for the 5,000 workers in the pens, brushes and brushes sector
Business

Increase of 160 euros for the 5,000 workers in the pens, brushes and brushes sector

by admin
Increase of 160 euros for the 5,000 workers in the pens, brushes and brushes sector

An agreement has been reached for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement for the pens, brushes and brushes sector. Assoscrittura and Assospazzole with Filctem, Femca and Uiltec have shared an overall increase of 173 euros for the three-year period 2023-2025 for the 5,000 employees of the 700 companies in the sector. On the minimum wage increase will be 160 euros, distributed in 3 tranches: 60 euros from this month, 50 euros in May 2024, 50 euros in June 2025, for a total amount that the unions calculate around 3,600 euros.

In addition to the improvement of the minimums, the new contract also provides for changes in the contractual welfare chapter, where there is a 0.3% increase in the contribution for the supplementary pension paid by companies, the increase to 15 euros of the contribution to the health fund supplementary Sanimoda and 2 euros per month for non-self-sufficiency insurance. The equalization element, for those who do not engage in 2nd level bargaining, will go from the current 300 euros to 330 euros. Furthermore, to improve the conditions of those with the lowest incomes, it was decided that the first level of classification should be paid an increase of 281 euros over the three-year period to reduce the current wage difference with the second level.

In the regulatory part, the aspects relating to the work-life balance have been improved, with particular attention to parenting, and protection in the event of illness.

You may also like

Interactive Brokers, Is It Worth It? Commissions, Opinions...

Ita-Lufthansa, we fly. Close agreement. Spohr: “It’s not...

Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari. Declining debut (-8%)...

US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 5.0...

Egm, Re Inox to the rescue of orphan...

Bluetooth tracking: Apple and Google against stalking

FIH’s loss in the first quarter increased by...

Gas goes down, bill goes up. Arera: +22.4%...

In the event of bankruptcy – payment of...

Work, employment growth in March: +297 thousand in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy