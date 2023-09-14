CIA is said to have bribed experts to conceal the origin of the coronavirus

A CIA whistleblower claims the CIA bribed its own analysts to say COVID-19 did not come from a lab in Wuhan, China.

According to a report in Daily Mail UK, a senior CIA official told the US Congress that the agency had set up a special team of seven officers to investigate the origins of the virus. At the end of this investigation, six of the seven members agreed that the information indicated a low probability that the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan.

However, according to the seventh and highest-ranking member of the team, the virus arose naturally. The other six members were financially motivated to change their positions, according to the whistleblower.

CIA denies allegations

The CIA denied the whistleblower’s allegations and said an investigation was underway. “At the CIA, we are committed to the highest standards of analytical rigor, integrity and objectivity. “We don’t pay analysts to draw specific conclusions,” said Tammy Kupperman Thorp, the CIA’s director of public affairs, according to Daily Mail UK.

Republican Congressmen Mike Turner and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio have set a September 26, 2023 deadline for the CIA to produce all relevant documents. They threatened to issue subpoenas if the requested information was not provided.

China destroyed or consumed original virus samples

According to the Daily Mail UK, other US authorities have not been able to draw clear conclusions about the origin of the virus. The U.S. Department of Energy and the FBI have each determined with “low and moderate confidence,” respectively, that the virus likely came from a laboratory in Wuhan. Five other intelligence agencies believe natural transmission is more likely.

The US government is increasingly frustrated by China‘s lack of cooperation in clarifying the origin of the virus. According to the same Daily Mail UK report, some virus samples were destroyed in China and others were used for research purposes, which may have made it impossible to definitively determine the virus’s origins.

To date, around seven million people worldwide have died as a result of the virus.

