City Asl of Turin Promotes Free Hepatitis C Screening for Residents

City of Turin Offers Free Hepatitis C Screenings for Residents Born Between 1969 and 1989 on World Hepatitis Day

Turin, Italy – In honor of World Hepatitis Day, which is promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about liver infections, the City Asl of Turin is participating in a screening program organized by the Ministry of Health. The program aims to identify potentially serious hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections in all residents of Turin who were born between 1969 and 1989.

As part of this initiative, an Open Day has been organized for tomorrow, Friday, July 28. It will take place at the Lingotto Vaccinal HUB, located at via Ermanno Fenoglietti 15, right across from Eataly. The event will be held from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and residents will have the opportunity to undergo a free HCV screening test without prior booking. The screening involves a simple blood test using a finger prick, which can detect the presence of hepatitis C within minutes.

Carlo Picco, the general manager of ASL Turin and Commissioner of Azienda Zero, emphasized the importance of prevention in identifying asymptomatic hepatitis C infections. He expressed gratitude to the EpaC Association for its collaboration in organizing this significant initiative to inform citizens about the crucial role of receiving screenings.

Massimiliano Conforti, vice president of the EpaC Association, highlighted Italy’s commitment to eliminating hepatitis worldwide by 2030. He was optimistic about achieving this goal, especially after the recent allocation of 71 million euros for experimental HCV screenings. Conforti urged people to participate in the screenings in large numbers, as hepatitis C is a silent and stealthy disease that can be quickly cured within about 10 years, provided that it is diagnosed early.

The screening program in Turin is a crucial step towards eliminating hepatitis C and protecting the health of the residents. World Hepatitis Day serves as a reminder of the importance of regular screenings and the value they hold in preventing serious health complications related to liver infections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

