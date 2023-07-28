Home » Marcozzi, former M5S Abruzzo candidate, joins Forza Italia – News
Marcozzi, former M5S Abruzzo candidate, joins Forza Italia

Two important entrances within Forza Italia from Abruzzo: tomorrow, in a press conference to be held in L’Aquila, in the presence of the national secretary, Antonio Tajani, vice premier and foreign minister, the entrances of Roberto Santangelo, deputy vice president will be formalized and regional council and president of the municipal council of L’Aquila already federated with the Azzurri, and of Sara Marcozzi, regional councilor of the Mixed Group. The first, in February 2019, was elected in the ranks of the civic group of political action from which he then distanced himself, remaining in the center-right, following the break with the coalition decided by the then leader of the movement, Gianluca Zelli, entrepreneur and patron of Humangest; the second was elected in the ranks of the M5S, of which she was a candidate for the presidency of the Region twice, before moving on to the splinter movement created by Luigi Di Maio and finally joining the Misto group.


These are the “important communications” announced in the press note convening the press conference sent by Forza Italia. The regional councilors and the regional coordinator of Fi, Nazario Pagano, will be present at the meeting with the press. With this operation, the centre-right majority in the regional council expands to 19 seats, against 12 for the centre-left and M5S oppositions. Fi returns to the solitary first place of the regional council with seven councilors.


The League has six, Fof five, completes the picture Luca De Renzis, who joined the Mixed Group after leaving the League. After the press conference, still in L’Aquila, an event entitled “Popular European identities” will take place in the presence of Tajani himself.

