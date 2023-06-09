City-Inter and then the market: the Gundogan-Kovacic and Lukaku-Onana plots, watch out for Gvardiol and Lukebakio | First page

The international football season closes with the most awaited match, Manchester City versus Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul. Such an important event, logically, crystallizes almost all market movements in the previous days, but under the table the two companies are already moving to kick off the dominoes once the result of 10 June has been archived. Let’s see here what the movements of the two teams can be, starting with contract renewals, passing through transfers and ending with purchases, in an overview destined to expand over time.

GO TO RENEWAL – Once the season is over, Inter will announce the contract extensions of Calhanoglu e Sticksalready defined for some time with related salary increases, will then focus on those shorter than Dzeko e De Vrij, who have approached the agreement a little more slowly but are gradually sending out positive signals. The priority of Citizens instead it is to renew the captaincy GundoganThat he makes no attempt to respond to the offer of almost 10 million a year of his own, with Barcelona in the background for a free transfer shot. Then there are the agreements with Kyle to find Walkersensational in the semi-final against Real Madrid, and the talented young Rico Lewisin the future, both expiring in 2024.

GOODBYE AIR – Milan Skriniar he has already said goodbye (he will go to PSG) and hopes to be able to make himself useful for the last time, perhaps from the bench, in the cause after the injury that kept him out in the second half of the season. Gagliardini will say goodbye without too many regrets, for D’Ambrosio e Handanovic there are still assessments to be made based on what will happen between arrivals and departures. Because Chelsea are pushing hard for Drunk to the sound of millions and does not seem willing to give up. That of the Cameroon goalkeeper could prove to be a painful but convenient sacrifice for several reasons: the negotiations will continue. Then, there is Correa, who did not impress despite his relationship with Inzaghi and will be put on the market. He will say goodbye to City instead Bernardo Silva, protagonist of the return semi-final with a brace and contested by PSG and Barcelona after six years in England. This outing could re-evaluate the squad role of Mahrez, little employed and eager for space. One of the two is too many.

THE OBJECTIVES – One of the Nerazzurri’s priorities is to keep them in line Lukewhich will formally return to the Chelsea who in turn, given the clear will of the Belgian, can use him as leverage to get to Onana. Ausilio has already moved in advance for Vicar dell’Empoli in case of departure of the former Ajax, as it would be Buchanan from Club Brugge the possible replacement for Dumfries, on which the waters have calmed down after the recent and copious Champions League collections. By Marotta’s own admissionthe Viale della Liberazione company follows Scalvini of Atalanta and Frattesi of Sassuolo, the cost of which is high, while it can represent a great opportunity Pavard (more than warm-up Nacho zero from Real Madrid), coming out of Bayern Munich and intrigued by the derby with his great friend Giroud. And speaking of attackers: the name of Lukebakio is back in fashion, a sort of Swiss Army knife (although it’s Belgian) for the attack. Sponda City, after the defeat Bellingham suffered by Real Madrid, all about Josko Guardiol, Croatian defender from Leipzig who impressed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Like, in case Gundogan leaves, Mateo Kovacica former Inter midfielder who finished his cycle at Chelsea.