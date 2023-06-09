Home » Longer battery life! Apple Watch Ultra’s unique functions will be distributed to 5 models-Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Longer battery life! Apple Watch Ultra's unique functions will be distributed to 5 models

Longer battery life! Apple Watch Ultra's unique functions will be distributed to 5 models

Apple Watch Ultra’s “optimized charging limit” function will be expanded to other models in watchOS 10. (Picture/return to macrumors)

Apple Watch has added the “Optimized Battery Charging” function from watchOS 7 and above. After it is turned on, the watch will suspend charging to more than 80% under certain conditions, so that the power can be kept between 75% and 80%, reducing battery loss. , improve battery life.

The flagship version of the Apple Watch Ultra newly launched last year also provides an “optimized charging limit”, which means that the watch will learn from daily use and judge when it should be charged to the optimal limit and when it should be fully charged. A protection mechanism for the battery.

Foreign media macrumors revealed that in the latest watchOS 10 system, Apple has opened the unique “optimized charging limit” function of Apple Watch Ultra to other models, including Apple Watch SE (1st and 2nd generation), Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8, the new representative models in September this year will naturally also support them. watchOS 10 has released a beta version for developers, and the official version will be launched in the fall.

