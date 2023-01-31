Sparks at the presentation of the four new head teachers of the Medicine School of the University of Trento. Reason for the clash: the future headquarters that will host the medical faculty and others related to the health professions. The University of Trento has been waiting for certain answers for some time, but, when asked explicitly, the councilor Stefania Segnana remained vague. “We are evaluating,” she said. And at that point the rector Flavio Deflorian, aware of the hardships that students are already experiencing and above all of future needs, blurted out.