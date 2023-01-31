The Hotel Las Camelias Convention Center in the city of Armenia was the venue for the 17th National Hip and Knee Meeting, held between January 26 and 28, 2023.

The 162 active members of the Colombian Hip and Knee Society, Soccar, gathered at the event and discussed different contents, such as “Morbidity and mortality in patients undergoing hip surgery secondary to fracture in times of the COVID pandemic -19” and “Prevention of the most frequent complications of hip and knee replacement”, among others.

Chocoano orthopedist Harold Hoyos Urrutia was appointed to give the conference on Prevention of infection, Topic: Postoperative care of the patient; Responsibility which was delivered for his extensive experience, recognized track record and great knowledge. This is how SOCCAR made it known at the time of her appointment as a panelist.

It should be a source of pride for Ortopédicos del Pacífico, for Chocó and for Colombia, that out of approximately 1,800 orthopedists in Colombia, between nationals and foreigners, a son of this land is part of the Scientific Society and is a member of the Colombian Society of Orthopedics, Hip and knee chapter.

Congratulations to Dr. Hoyos Urrutia and may he continue to advocate for the responsible development of the specialty and the ethical application of medical practice in our community.